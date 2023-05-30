SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 221,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,277 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $6,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,009,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,342,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,893,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,958,000 after purchasing an additional 85,321 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,432,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,230,000 after purchasing an additional 16,702 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,055,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,835,000 after purchasing an additional 59,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 695,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,178,000 after purchasing an additional 19,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $23.66 on Tuesday. SpartanNash has a 12 month low of $22.98 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $830.94 million, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is a positive change from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 90.53%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on SpartanNash from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on SpartanNash in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

