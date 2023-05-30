SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,473 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock opened at $70.20 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12-month low of $51.23 and a 12-month high of $73.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $954.72 million, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.11.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

