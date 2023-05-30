SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,504 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,344 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 181.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SSNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

SS&C Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $55.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.72. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.25 and a 52 week high of $65.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 34.33%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

