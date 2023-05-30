SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 7,830 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,605 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.5% of SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.17.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,144 shares of company stock valued at $8,405,887. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN opened at $120.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 285.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

