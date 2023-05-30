Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Steel Partners Stock Performance

NYSE SPLP opened at $43.63 on Tuesday. Steel Partners has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $47.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.33 million, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.92.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The conglomerate reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $422.62 million for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 20.56%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Partners

In related news, President Jack L. Howard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $229,100.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 186,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,269,851.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, President Jack L. Howard sold 12,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $296,463.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 161,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,689,533.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Jack L. Howard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $229,100.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 186,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,269,851.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,961 shares of company stock valued at $916,689. Corporate insiders own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPLP. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 93,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Steel Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Steel Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Steel Partners by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,272,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Steel Partners

Steel Partners Holdings LP engages in owning and operating businesses in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.

