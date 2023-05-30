Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
NYSE SPLP opened at $43.63 on Tuesday. Steel Partners has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $47.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.33 million, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.92.
Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The conglomerate reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $422.62 million for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 20.56%.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPLP. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 93,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Steel Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Steel Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Steel Partners by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,272,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Steel Partners Holdings LP engages in owning and operating businesses in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.
