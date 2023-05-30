StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Aeterna Zentaris in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Get Aeterna Zentaris alerts:

Aeterna Zentaris Price Performance

NASDAQ:AEZS opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.27. Aeterna Zentaris has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $8.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.38.

Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile

Aeterna Zentaris ( NASDAQ:AEZS Get Rating ) (TSE:AEZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Aeterna Zentaris will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Æterna Zentaris, Inc is a specialty biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its product Macimorelin, is an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist indicated for the diagnosis of Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency. The company was founded on September 12, 1990 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.