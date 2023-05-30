StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered Biocept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

NASDAQ BIOC opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.26 and its 200-day moving average is $14.20. Biocept has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $47.70.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Biocept stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Biocept, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BIOC Get Rating ) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Biocept worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 10.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biocept, Inc is an oncology laboratory service company, which engages in the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. The company was founded on May 12, 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

