StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on RAIL. TD Cowen decreased their target price on FreightCar America from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Stephens decreased their price objective on FreightCar America from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

FreightCar America Price Performance

FreightCar America stock opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.27 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 2.09. FreightCar America has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $5.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

FreightCar America ( NASDAQ:RAIL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $81.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FreightCar America will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nigris Felan Jose De bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,739 shares in the company, valued at $146,217. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nigris Felan Jose De purchased 10,000 shares of FreightCar America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,217. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James R. Meyer purchased 15,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.78 per share, with a total value of $42,397.78. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,289.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 37,678 shares of company stock valued at $109,057 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in FreightCar America by 95.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 20,107 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in FreightCar America in the second quarter worth about $156,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in FreightCar America by 12.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in FreightCar America in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in FreightCar America by 20.9% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 15,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture of railcars and railcar components. It operates through the Manufacturing and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment includes new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on the sales of parts.

