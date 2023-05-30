StockNews.com Lowers Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) to Hold

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.
ULTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $590.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $636.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.71.
Ulta Beauty Stock Performance
NASDAQ ULTA opened at $420.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $360.58 and a one year high of $556.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $518.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $499.49.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total value of $683,585.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,822.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total value of $683,585.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,822.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,355 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,507. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ulta Beauty
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $565,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $518,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.
About Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.
