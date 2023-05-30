StockNews.com Lowers Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) to Hold

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $590.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $636.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.71.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $420.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $360.58 and a one year high of $556.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $518.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $499.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 65.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 25.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total value of $683,585.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,822.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total value of $683,585.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,822.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,355 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,507. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $565,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $518,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.