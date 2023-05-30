StockNews.com Upgrades Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) to “Hold”

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Insmed from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

Insmed Stock Performance

Insmed stock opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 6.01. Insmed has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insmed

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.93 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 3,789.32% and a negative net margin of 212.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Insmed will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the third quarter valued at about $2,584,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Insmed by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 516,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in Insmed by 397.8% during the third quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 115,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 91,996 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Insmed during the third quarter worth approximately $1,911,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Insmed during the third quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

About Insmed

(Get Rating)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Articles

