Strategy Shares EcoLogical Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HECO) Shares Up 0%

Strategy Shares EcoLogical Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HECO – Get Rating) shares rose 0% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.66 and last traded at $36.61. Approximately 2,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 15,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.60.
Strategy Shares EcoLogical Strategy ETF Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.61.
