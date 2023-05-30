Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) shares traded up 8.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.83 and last traded at $0.81. 331,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 223,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently issued reports on SURF shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Friday, March 10th.
Surface Oncology Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.79. The stock has a market cap of $48.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 7.27.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Surface Oncology
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SURF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 26.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Surface Oncology by 34.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 220,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 57,013 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Surface Oncology by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 742,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 337,985 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,521,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 61,098 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 490,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 229,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.23% of the company’s stock.
About Surface Oncology
Surface Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the provision of biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment for the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The firm’s pipeline includes wholly-owned lead programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388), as well as a preclinical program focused on depleting tumor regulatory T cells via targeting CCR8 (SRF114).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Surface Oncology (SURF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Surface Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surface Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.