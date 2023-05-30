Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) shares traded up 8.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.83 and last traded at $0.81. 331,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 223,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SURF shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Get Surface Oncology alerts:

Surface Oncology Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.79. The stock has a market cap of $48.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 7.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology ( NASDAQ:SURF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). On average, research analysts expect that Surface Oncology, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SURF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 26.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Surface Oncology by 34.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 220,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 57,013 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Surface Oncology by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 742,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 337,985 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,521,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 61,098 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 490,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 229,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

About Surface Oncology

(Get Rating)

Surface Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the provision of biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment for the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The firm’s pipeline includes wholly-owned lead programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388), as well as a preclinical program focused on depleting tumor regulatory T cells via targeting CCR8 (SRF114).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Surface Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surface Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.