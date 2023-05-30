SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SIVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Maxim Group cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James cut SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $338.39.

SVB Financial Group Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $39.40 and a 52-week high of $597.16. The stock has a market cap of $24.86 million, a P/E ratio of 0.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.14 and its 200 day moving average is $161.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SVB Financial Group

About SVB Financial Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 243.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 79 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 169.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.

