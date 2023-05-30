SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SIVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Maxim Group cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James cut SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $338.39.
SVB Financial Group Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $39.40 and a 52-week high of $597.16. The stock has a market cap of $24.86 million, a P/E ratio of 0.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.14 and its 200 day moving average is $161.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SVB Financial Group
About SVB Financial Group
SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SVB Financial Group (SIVB)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.