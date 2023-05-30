TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in TaskUs were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TASK. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in TaskUs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TaskUs in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TaskUs in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in TaskUs in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in TaskUs by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.86% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs Stock Performance

Shares of TaskUs stock opened at $11.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 2.50. TaskUs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.77 and a 12 month high of $26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $235.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.98 million. TaskUs had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 11.56%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TaskUs, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TASK shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of TaskUs from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

About TaskUs

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

