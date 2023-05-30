TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNX. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 11.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 202.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 35,593 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the first quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 34.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,916,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Simon Leung sold 10,174 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $900,093.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,405.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,916,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,998 shares of company stock worth $3,439,588 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Cfra restated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.91.

NYSE SNX opened at $91.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.65. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 12-month low of $78.86 and a 12-month high of $111.57.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The business services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 13.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.55%.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

