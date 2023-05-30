Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,272 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 122,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 3.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

NYSE:TPX opened at $37.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.80, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $44.28.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 8.39% and a negative return on equity of 522.46%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TPX. Raymond James cut their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wedbush cut their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.