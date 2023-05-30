Tenth Avenue Petroleum (CVE:TPC) Shares Down 22.5%

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. (CVE:TPC – Get Rating)’s share price fell 22.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 3,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 49,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.21. The company has a market cap of C$6.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company was formerly known as Jadela Oil Corp. and changed its name to Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. in May 2015. Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. was founded in 2011 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenth Avenue Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenth Avenue Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.