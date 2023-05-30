Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,336,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 185,043 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Teradata were worth $44,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Teradata during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Teradata by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Teradata during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Teradata by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

TDC stock opened at $46.81 on Tuesday. Teradata Co. has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $47.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.92.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Teradata from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Teradata from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teradata in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Teradata in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradata has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.44.

In other Teradata news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 24,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $995,032.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,954,321.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Teradata news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $200,182.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,345,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 24,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $995,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,954,321.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teradata Corp. is a cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving data challenges at scale. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APJ. The company was founded on July 13, 1979, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

