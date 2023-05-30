TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Holdings Lowered by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 182,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,925 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TGTX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 517.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGTX stock opened at $27.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.76 and its 200-day moving average is $16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.93. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $35.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -22.11 and a beta of 2.08.

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,966.56% and a negative return on equity of 213.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 million. The business’s revenue was up 290.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TGTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

