The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Chemours were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $569,023,000 after buying an additional 4,060,250 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 1,845.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 997,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,588,000 after purchasing an additional 946,210 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,741,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $437,324,000 after purchasing an additional 932,063 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Chemours by 214.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,314,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,374,000 after purchasing an additional 895,847 shares during the period. Finally, Appian Way Asset Management LP grew its stake in Chemours by 428.1% during the 3rd quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 768,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,954,000 after buying an additional 623,307 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $28.52 on Tuesday. The Chemours Company has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.87.

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

In other news, insider Alisha Bellezza sold 27,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $983,086.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,232.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Chemours from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Chemours from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chemours has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.11.

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

