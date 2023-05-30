The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. SVB Securities decreased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.38.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:CI opened at $244.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $257.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.43. The company has a market capitalization of $72.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.11 and a 1-year high of $340.11.

Insider Activity

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other The Cigna Group news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,558 shares of company stock worth $2,039,368 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,711 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in The Cigna Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in The Cigna Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 16,561 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in The Cigna Group by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,611,338 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $447,098,000 after acquiring an additional 99,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

