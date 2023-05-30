The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) Stock Position Reduced by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in ODP were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ODP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ODP by 87.3% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 288,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,141,000 after acquiring an additional 134,519 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ODP by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,269,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,903,000 after acquiring an additional 123,704 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of ODP in the 3rd quarter worth about $454,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in ODP by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 23,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $1,191,781.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,459 shares in the company, valued at $2,560,289.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ODP news, EVP Zoe Maloney sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $507,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,827.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 23,488 shares of ODP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $1,191,781.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,560,289.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODP stock opened at $41.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The ODP Co. has a 1-year low of $28.85 and a 1-year high of $53.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.78.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter. ODP had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 16.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The ODP Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The ODP Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It operates through the following divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis. The ODP Business Solutions division provides solutions to small, medium and enterprise level companies, including those in the public and education sectors.

