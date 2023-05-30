The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,147 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WU. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 7,000.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 157.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Western Union by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on WU. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on Western Union from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. UBS Group raised Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.70.

Western Union Price Performance

Shares of WU opened at $11.71 on Tuesday. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Western Union had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 128.52%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 47.00%.

Western Union Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

See Also

