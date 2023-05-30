Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.
Separately, Maxim Group upgraded Top Ships from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.
Top Ships Stock Performance
Shares of Top Ships stock opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. Top Ships has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $14.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.26.
About Top Ships
Top Ships, Inc is an international owner and operator of tanker vessels. It focuses on the transportation of crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. The company was founded by Evangelos J. Pistiolis on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.
