Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded Top Ships from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Top Ships Stock Performance

Shares of Top Ships stock opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. Top Ships has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $14.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Top Ships

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Top Ships during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Top Ships in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Top Ships in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Top Ships by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 55,555 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 22,736 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Top Ships by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 49,974 shares during the period.

Top Ships, Inc is an international owner and operator of tanker vessels. It focuses on the transportation of crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. The company was founded by Evangelos J. Pistiolis on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

