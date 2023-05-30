Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Bought by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,334 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harrington Investments INC grew its holdings in Trex by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 9,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 178.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 1.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 1.6% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 5.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Trex from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Trex from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Trex from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Trex from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.13.

Trex Price Performance

Trex stock opened at $52.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.53 and its 200-day moving average is $49.94. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.49. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.68 and a 12 month high of $67.78.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.65 million. Trex had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Featured Articles

