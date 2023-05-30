UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Wells Fargo MLP Ex-Energy ETN (NYSEARCA:LMLP) Stock Price Up 4.9%

UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Wells Fargo MLP Ex-Energy ETN (NYSEARCA:LMLP – Get Rating) was up 4.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.28 and last traded at $2.99. Approximately 40,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 30,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Wells Fargo MLP Ex-Energy ETN Trading Up 4.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.99.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Wells Fargo MLP Ex-Energy ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Wells Fargo MLP Ex-Energy ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.