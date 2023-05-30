UBS Group AG Has $4.31 Million Holdings in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) by 16,678.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 389,263 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386,943 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in eXp World were worth $4,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in eXp World by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 3.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 6.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in eXp World by 18.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. 56.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXPI opened at $15.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 308.20 and a beta of 2.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.87. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $18.70.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. eXp World had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $850.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 360.00%.

In other news, insider James Bramble sold 30,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $351,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other eXp World news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 11,765 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $141,415.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,152,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,370,381.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Bramble sold 30,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $351,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 267,533 shares of company stock worth $3,382,111 in the last quarter. 35.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on eXp World from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

