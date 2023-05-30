UBS Group AG Lowers Position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 58,225 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Delek US were worth $4,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Delek US by 44.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 22.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 3.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 55.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 13,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the first quarter worth $217,000. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DK shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Delek US from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Delek US from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Delek US from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Delek US from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delek US currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.08.

In related news, CEO Avigal Soreq bought 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.63 per share, for a total transaction of $153,318.25. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 94,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,272. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Delek US news, CFO Reuven Spiegel bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $45,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,148 shares in the company, valued at $749,144.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Avigal Soreq acquired 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.63 per share, with a total value of $153,318.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 94,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,136,272. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DK opened at $23.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $35.45.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.31. Delek US had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

