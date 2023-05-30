V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

V.F. (NYSE:VFCGet Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

VFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on V.F. from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on V.F. from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on V.F. from $29.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.42.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $18.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.81. V.F. has a one year low of $17.43 and a one year high of $51.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.84.

V.F. (NYSE:VFCGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that V.F. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Carol L. Roberts acquired 7,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in V.F. by 345.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of V.F. by 878.9% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

