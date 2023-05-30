VanEck Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA) Shares Up 0.7%

VanEck Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.42 and last traded at $35.26. 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.01.

VanEck Israel ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.50. The stock has a market cap of $57.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Get VanEck Israel ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Israel ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Israel ETF by 48.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Israel ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Israel ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Israel ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000.

VanEck Israel ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Israel ETF (ISRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlueStar Israel Global index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted, committee-reviewed index of Israeli and Israeli-linked companies. ISRA was launched on Jun 25, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Israel ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Israel ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.