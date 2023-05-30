Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 2,039 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,881 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 13.2% in the first quarter. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. now owns 1,545,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $190,835,000 after purchasing an additional 179,821 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 133.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 120.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 14,220 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 56.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SE. TD Cowen boosted their price target on SEA from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on SEA from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on SEA from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on SEA from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on SEA from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.88.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $60.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $40.67 and a twelve month high of $93.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.04) EPS. Analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

