Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 235 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 96,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,093,000 after acquiring an additional 29,852 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 13.4% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 42,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 26.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 138.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 113,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after buying an additional 66,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Northland Securities downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.40.

Insider Activity

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $2,808,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,731,882.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $2,808,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,731,882.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 22,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $1,581,850.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,298,675.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 69,619 shares of company stock valued at $4,866,840 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

MTSI opened at $61.10 on Tuesday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.85 and a 12-month high of $76.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.08 and a 200-day moving average of $65.27. The company has a quick ratio of 7.85, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing semiconductors and modules. The firm is involved in the provision of products for telecommunications (Telecom), industrial and defense (I&D), and data center industries. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

