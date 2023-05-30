Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 4,326 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Vontier by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 113,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 31,497 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 5,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,436,000 after buying an additional 228,497 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vontier alerts:

Vontier Stock Up 2.8 %

VNT stock opened at $30.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.30 and a 200 day moving average of $23.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $30.07.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. Vontier had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 87.50%. The company had revenue of $776.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Vontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Vontier from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Vontier from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Vontier from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Vontier from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vontier from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

Vontier Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.