Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,915 Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the fourth quarter worth $4,351,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 20.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,517,000 after acquiring an additional 43,074 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 1,318.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 34,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 32,314 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 25.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 154,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,748,000 after acquiring an additional 30,835 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,197,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,480,000 after acquiring an additional 28,362 shares during the period. 62.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $46,445.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $232,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingles Markets stock opened at $81.70 on Tuesday. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a one year low of $78.32 and a one year high of $102.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.06%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ingles Markets in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products consist of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, beauty, and cosmetic products.

