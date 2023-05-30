Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 9,703 Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) by 69.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,703 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 7,021 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 111,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 9,496 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,332,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,624,000 after acquiring an additional 409,013 shares during the period. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC grew its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 175,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $140,168.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,401.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $140,168.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,401.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie T. Thornton sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $220,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,484 shares in the company, valued at $557,059.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,671 shares of company stock worth $1,376,109 in the last three months. 2.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PRDO opened at $11.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.79 and a 200 day moving average of $13.66. The company has a market cap of $805.28 million, a PE ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.20. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $15.65.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $195.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Perdoceo Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRDO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU) segments. The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

