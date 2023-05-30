Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,023 Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CELH. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Celsius by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 7,932 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Celsius by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in Celsius in the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. 67.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $126.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of -54.74 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.96. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.11 and a 12 month high of $138.80.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $259.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.58 million. Celsius had a positive return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. Celsius’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Celsius news, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 2,200 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.51, for a total transaction of $295,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,048.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total value of $2,440,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,527.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 2,200 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.51, for a total value of $295,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,048.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,091,150 shares of company stock worth $102,736,551. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CELH shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Maxim Group upped their price target on Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Celsius from $115.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wedbush upped their price target on Celsius from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on Celsius from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.78.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of functional drinks and liquid supplements. It also offers post-workout functional energy drinks and protein bars. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

