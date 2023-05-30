Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Cuts Stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 43.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,741 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. 43.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MFC. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Manulife Financial stock opened at $18.74 on Tuesday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $14.92 and a 12-month high of $20.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.269 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.08%.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

