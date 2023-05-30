Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Morningstar by 20,219.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 43,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,374,000 after purchasing an additional 43,068 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,083,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Morningstar by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Morningstar by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 10,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Morningstar by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 54.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Caroline J. Tsay sold 651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.32, for a total transaction of $124,549.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,576 shares in the company, valued at $684,160.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.13, for a total transaction of $2,696,313.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 11,532,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,411,846,307.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline J. Tsay sold 651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.32, for a total transaction of $124,549.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,160.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,503 shares of company stock worth $14,006,030. Corporate insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of MORN stock opened at $200.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 515.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.48. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $163.28 and a one year high of $263.81.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morningstar in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Morningstar Profile

(Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.