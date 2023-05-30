Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Decreases Stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lowered its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,202,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,304,280,000 after buying an additional 9,408 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 100,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 86,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 59.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 84,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,362,000 after purchasing an additional 31,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

Markel Stock Performance

MKL opened at $1,328.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 64.44 and a beta of 0.78. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $1,064.09 and a twelve month high of $1,458.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,321.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,322.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

MKL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Markel presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,516.67.

In other news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,336.25 per share, for a total transaction of $66,812.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,678.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Morgan E. Housel purchased 19 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,330.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,283.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,131. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham acquired 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,336.25 per share, for a total transaction of $66,812.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,678.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 194 shares of company stock worth $260,642. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Markel Profile

(Get Rating)

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.