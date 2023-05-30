Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Decreases Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lowered its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,872 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Wheaton Precious Metals

In related news, Director Chantal Gosselin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total value of $197,085.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:WPM opened at $44.65 on Tuesday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.62 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76. The stock has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,227.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,328.86.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 64.08% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WPM. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. CSFB reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$67.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.56.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following business segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

