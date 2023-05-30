Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Grows Stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,595 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTNX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 178.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,028,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,970,000 after buying an additional 3,866,565 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,094,000 after buying an additional 1,116,856 shares during the last quarter. Solel Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 3rd quarter worth $22,163,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 146.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,727,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,987,000 after buying an additional 1,027,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 6,627.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 991,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,589,000 after buying an additional 976,633 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $29.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.05. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $33.73.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NTNX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Nutanix from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Nutanix from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

