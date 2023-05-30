Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $266,000 Stock Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 43,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 20,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 111,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 120,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FHI opened at $36.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.72. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.69 and a 52 week high of $45.55.

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $382.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.85 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 16.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FHI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Federated Hermes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Federated Hermes from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Federated Hermes from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

In other news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 9,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total value of $388,578.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,036,979.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 4,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $176,467.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,543.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 9,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total value of $388,578.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,036,979.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,272 shares of company stock worth $4,246,010. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

