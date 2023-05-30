Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $270,000 Stock Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,120 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 132.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,449,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,170,000 after buying an additional 16,200,050 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,806,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,726,000 after buying an additional 856,114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,218,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,621,000 after buying an additional 309,305 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,617,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,052,000 after buying an additional 3,823,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,632,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,356,000 after purchasing an additional 124,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AQN. Bank of America lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $9.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Down 0.4 %

AQN opened at $8.30 on Tuesday. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.74.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $778.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.77 million. Analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.216 per share. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -716.67%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Services Group, Renewable Energy Group, and Corporate. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

