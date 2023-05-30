Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $278,000 Stock Holdings in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lessened its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,869 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBSW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 142.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 9,448 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 73,747 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 1st quarter valued at $807,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 154,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 75,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 1st quarter valued at $392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sibanye Stillwater from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

NYSE SBSW opened at $7.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a twelve month low of $7.06 and a twelve month high of $13.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.40 and its 200 day moving average is $9.59.

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of platinum group materials. It operates through the following segments: US PGM, SA PGM, and US Gold. The company was founded on November 7, 2014 and is headquartered in Weltevreden Park, South Africa.

