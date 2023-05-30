Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $282,000 Holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,488,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,067,000 after buying an additional 6,479 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 94,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 34,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 854.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 86,048 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radian Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RDN opened at $25.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.48. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.15. Radian Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.83 and a 12 month high of $26.06.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $310.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.37 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 59.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Compass Point raised Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America downgraded Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Radian Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Derek Brummer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $543,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,990 shares in the company, valued at $4,001,782.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Eric Ray sold 7,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $177,671.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,540.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Brummer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $543,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 183,990 shares in the company, valued at $4,001,782.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,062 shares of company stock valued at $3,211,649 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Further Reading

