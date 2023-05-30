Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $309,000 Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 112.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 51.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 58.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter worth $69,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $41.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.29 and a 200-day moving average of $49.69. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.38 and a 1-year high of $60.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.25% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BHF shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

