Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $315,000 Stock Position in TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lowered its position in TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in TORM were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRMD. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of TORM by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of TORM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of TORM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in TORM by 148.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 19,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in TORM by 190.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 196,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 128,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Danske raised TORM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

TORM Stock Performance

TRMD opened at $25.99 on Tuesday. TORM plc has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $36.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.82.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $447.35 million for the quarter. TORM had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 43.47%.

TORM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.46 per share. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This is an increase from TORM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. TORM’s payout ratio is 50.30%.

TORM Profile

TORM Plc engages in the business of transporting clean and dirty petroleum products. It operates under the Tanker and Marine Exhaust segments. The Tanker segment focuses on the transportation of refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, and naphtha. The Marine Exhaust segment includes developing and producing advanced and green marine equipment.

Featured Articles

