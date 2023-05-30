Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $323,000 Holdings in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,012 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,752 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JHX. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 905.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 433,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,778,000 after buying an additional 390,431 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 24.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 971,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,312,000 after buying an additional 190,866 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in James Hardie Industries in the third quarter valued at about $3,101,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 15.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 760,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,038,000 after buying an additional 99,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in James Hardie Industries in the third quarter valued at about $1,687,000. 1.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

James Hardie Industries Price Performance

Shares of JHX opened at $24.88 on Tuesday. James Hardie Industries plc has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $26.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.64 and a 200-day moving average of $21.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About James Hardie Industries

Several research firms have commented on JHX. CLSA downgraded James Hardie Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on James Hardie Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on James Hardie Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, James Hardie Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

(Get Rating)

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.