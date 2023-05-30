Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $326,000 Stock Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVT. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in nVent Electric by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. CWM LLC increased its position in nVent Electric by 395.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in nVent Electric by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at nVent Electric

In other nVent Electric news, Director Greg Scheu bought 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.23 per share, for a total transaction of $203,181.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,474.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other nVent Electric news, Director Greg Scheu bought 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.23 per share, for a total transaction of $203,181.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,474.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $138,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,715.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NVT opened at $44.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.31. nVent Electric plc has a 52 week low of $29.19 and a 52 week high of $46.66.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.70 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is presently 27.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on NVT shares. Barclays boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

