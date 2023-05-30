Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Lowers Position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC cut its stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,951 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Stantec were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Stantec by 45.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 144.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 12.6% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 85.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 13.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 60.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec Price Performance

Shares of STN opened at $58.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.69 and a 200 day moving average of $54.21. Stantec Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.32 and a twelve month high of $62.31.

Stantec Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.144 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.32%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stantec in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stantec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.40.

About Stantec

(Get Rating)

Stantec, Inc engages in the provision of knowledge-based solutions through value-added professional consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Global.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN).

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.